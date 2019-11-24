It’s safe to say that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may go down in history as one of the most iconic couples of all time.

For those who forgot, the two stars first started dating back in 2010, and were on and off for almost eight years. Their relationship definitely had its ups and downs — one month they would be spotted packing on the PDA or walking hand-in-hand, and the next they’d be shading each other on social media or in interviews! Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift even seemingly confirmed that the singer cheated on Selena at one point, when she liked a super shady post about it on Tumblr. They’ve even written numerous songs about one another! Eventually, things ended for good when the “Love Yourself” crooner fell for model Hailey Baldwin, who he married in September 2018.

It definitely can be a little hard to keep up with all the drama, which is why J-14 decided to break their relationship down once and for all. J-14 went ahead and recapped everything that went down between Justin and Selena from start to finish, so buckle your seat belts, people, because boy, has it been a wild ride!

Please join us in taking a walk down memory lane and scroll through our gallery to relive Justin and Selena’s rocky relationship.

