Before they were Mr and Mrs., Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) experienced some ups and downs in their relationship. Eventually, the couple found their way back to each other and it’s been nothing but love since.

The couple first met in 2009 when they were introduced by the model’s dad, Stephen Baldwin. Romance rumors first started swirling in 2014, but it wasn’t until January 2016 that they made things Instagram official for the first time with a steamy snap of them locking lips. They later called it quits and Justin got back together with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. After his final breakup with the Disney Channel alum, Hailey and Justin got back together in June 2018 and got engaged one month later.

In September 2018, the couple tied the knot at a small courthouse wedding. To celebrate their one-year anniversary, they had a huge wedding in South Carolina surrounded by family and friends. Now, these two are seriously inseparable and have totally become couple goals.

Since getting married, Hailey has opened up about her whirlwind romance with Justin, giving fans an inside look into their life together. Scroll through our gallery to see everything Hailey said about her relationship with Justin over the years.

