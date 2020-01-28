This is Justin Bieber like never you’ve never seen him before! In December 2019, the 25-year-old first announced his plans to release a ten-episode YouTube documentary called Justin Bieber: Seasons. Now, the series is finally here and fans have gotten an inside look into the past four years of Justin’s life.

Since the premiere episode dropped on Monday, January 27, viewers have learned a lot about the “Yummy” singer. Throughout the series, Justin got real about why he stepped out of the spotlight, how marriage changed his life and the event that made him want to make music again. He also touched on his biggest “challenges” — which included being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

During episode one — titled “Leaving The Spotlight” — Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin told fans, “Maybe by watching this, people will kind of get a glimpse into his world,” and viewers definitely did. Scroll through our gallery and check out everything we learned from Justin Bieber’s docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.