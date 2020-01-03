Ever since Justin Bieber made a whole bunch of announcements on December 24, 2019, there’s been one question on his fans’ minds — when are his new batch of songs coming out? Well, prepare yourselves Beliebers because not only did the 25-year-old just drop a brand new single, but he also revealed that his first album since Purpose was released in 2015 is right around the corner!

His new song is called “Yummy” and was released on January 3, 2020. What is it about? Was it inspired by someone real? Now that the new single is out, when will his album drop? What will it sound like? Will there be any songs about his wife Hailey Baldwin? And most importantly, will there be any collaborations on it? No worries, because J-14 has you covered!

It turns out that Justin has shared a ton of details about what fans can expect from his upcoming music and there’s no doubt that it’s going to be epic! Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Justin’s new album.

