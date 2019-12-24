OMG, it’s a holiday miracle! After months of teasing fans, Justin Bieber finally announced new music. Yep, that’s right, for the first time since Purpose was released in 2015, the 25-year-old is back and better than ever!

On Tuesday, December 24, the “Baby” crooner uploaded a video a teaser video to his YouTube channel titled “#BIEBER2020.” The minute and a half visual announced that an album, tour and docuseries would be coming next year. That’s not all! He also revealed that the name of his upcoming single is “Yummy” and it’s set to be released on January 3, 2020.

A voiceover of Justin speaking could be heard throughout the video and he broke down exactly what fans can expect from the new record.

“I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” Justin told fans in the video. “God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previously albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”

Starting May, 14, 2020, the singer will be hitting the road for a brand-new tour. He will take the stage and perform all the songs off his upcoming album. Justin has yet to drop the release date for his album or docuseries.

“I’m excited to perform it and to tour it,” he said. “We all have different stories, I’m just excited to share mine.”

So far, here are the tour dates that he’s announced:

May 14 – Seattle, WA (CenturyLink Field)

May 17 – Portland, OR (Moda Center)

May 19 – Sacramento, CA (Golden1 Center)

May 22 – Santa Clara, CA (Levi’s Stadium)

May 26 – San Diego, CA (Pechanga Arena San Diego)

May 29 – Pasadena, CA (Rose Bowl)

June 2 – Las Vegas, NV (T-Mobile Arena)

June 5 – Glendale, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT (Vivint Smart Home Arena)

June 13 – Denver, CO (Empower Field at Mile High)

June 16 – Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

June 19 – Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN (Target Center)

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI (Milwaukee Summerfest)

June 27 – Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)

June 30 – New Orleans, LA (Smoothie King Center)

July 2 – Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

July 6 – Kansas City, MO (Sprint Center)

July 8 – Tulsa, OK (BOK Center)

July 11 – Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)

July 13 – St. Louis, MO (Enterprise Center)

July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR (Simmons Bank Arena)

July 18 – Atlanta, GA (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

July 21 – Miami, FL (AmericanAirlines Arena)

July 25 – Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

July 27 – Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena)

July 29 – Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)

August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

August 6 – University Park, PA (Bryce Jordan Center)

August 8 – Columbus, OH (Ohio Stadium)

August 12 – Louisville, KY (KFC Yum! Center)

August 14 – Cleveland, OH (First Energy Stadium)

August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI (Van Andel Arena)

August 18 – Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)

August 21 – Landover, MD (FedEx Field)

August 24 – Buffalo, NY (KeyBank Center)

August 26 – Albany, NY (Times Union Center)

August 29 – Detroit, MI (Ford Field)

September 1 – Ottawa, ON (Canadian Tire Centre)

September 3 – Québec City, QC (Videotron Centre)

September 10 – Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre)

September 14 – Montreal, QC (Bell Centre)

September 17 – Foxboro, MA (Gillette Stadium)

September 26 – East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.