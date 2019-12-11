Calling all Beliebers — Justin Bieber is asking for help! On Sunday, December 8, the 25-year-old took to Twitter and told fans to send him a list of their top five songs from Spotify’s “This Is Justin Bieber” playlist.

Some followers were quick to respond and named classic songs like “Company,” “Somebody to Love” and “As Long As You Love Me” as their favorites. Other fans wrote back and asked why he wanted to know.

“What are you up to Mr. Bieber?,” one fan asked the singer.

On Monday, December 9, all their questions were answered when Justin posted a follow-up tweet which said, “I’m asking for a reason. Listen through the list and tell me your favorites.”

Social media users were totally shook by his response and started speculating that he would be adding the fan-favorite tunes to a setlist for his possible, upcoming tour.

“Are you asking because you’re gonna add favorites to your 2020 tour!?” a fan responded. Another added, “If you’re planning on the tour setlist, PLEASE DO JUSTICE TO ALL THE ALBUMS. We want My Worlds, Believe, Journals, Purpose… a little from each.

Besides a tour setlist, some even thought that Justin was asking because he had plans to release a greatest hits album in 2020.

“[He’s] really [about] to drop an acoustic album of old songs,” one fan speculated.

Justin’s tweets came just a few weeks after it was announced that he would be hitting the road next year. Back in November, a source close to the “What Do You Mean” crooner told People that new music would be released very soon.

“A new album will be released very soon. Hopefully in time for the holidays,” the insider said. “Justin is also preparing for a tour next year. He is in intense dance rehearsal. He can’t wait to share it all with fans.”

