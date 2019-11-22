Happy birthday, Hailey Baldwin! The model just turned 23 years old and is celebrating with an insanely beautiful gift from her hubby, Justin Bieber. For those who missed it, Hollywood’s hottest couple officially tied the knot on September 20, 2019 in a star-studded ceremony hosted at at the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, November 22 and broke the internet with a video of a diamond encrusted watch from Beverly Hills-based jewelry store, Jadelle.

“Had to stop by [Jadelle Beverly Hills] for Hailey’s birthday gift flooded AP,” he captioned the video. “ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO”

From the looks of it, this amazing gift is the only thing that Hailey will be getting this year on her special day. On Thursday, November 22, she chatted with Highsnobiety and revealed that she has absolutely no plans for her birthday because she’s too tired. Honestly, so relatable!

“It’s my [Michael] Jordan year. I’m turning 23, and I had this idea where I was going to throw a Jordan party and everyone would have to wear Jordan, she said. “But I’m just too tired, I don’t want to entertain people.”

The model also revealed that, even though she’s still young, she has a lot of plans to build a huge fashion and beauty empire.

“The goal is to build many brands associated to my name,” she explained. “I have a lot of goals. I’m still young, so there’s no rush. I love clothes, it’s a big reason why I love being in fashion and why I’m doing this. If I hadn’t gotten into modeling, I would have gone to fashion school. Clothes are a huge thing for me, but I’m also big on my skin and beauty.”

It looks like her Jordan year is set to be a big one!

