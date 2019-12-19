No one is a bigger Post Malone fan than Liam Payne! On Tuesday, December 17, Jimmy Fallon asked the 26-year-old what artist would love to work with and Liam revealed that he has dreams to collaborate with the “Rockstar” rapper.

“I’d say out of everybody, Post Malone,” the former One Direction singer told The Tonight Show host before admitting that the two shared a brief conversation in the past.

“He actually slid in my DMs one night,” Liam hilariously told the crowd. “Spoke to me in my direct message. But he came in—I don’t know why. I think I covered his song that week or I said something nice about him. And he said, like, ‘Love you.’ It was either buster or Baxter. I’m either buster, which I’m not really sure what that is. Or, I’m Baxter, the dog from Anchorman. I’d take the dog at this point.”

That’s not all! Liam also teased a One Direction reunion while talking to Jimmy and left fans shook. After dishing on his love for the rapper, he told Jimmy “I could think of four people [to collaborate with].” This comment, seemingly referring to his former bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, had the audience going wild.

“They’re outside,” the singer joked. “I’ve got imaginary friends.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Liam has talked about the band’s reunion. In February 2019, he told the Daily Star at the BRIT Awards, “Last time I said a date it was 2020 and we’re still not there yet so I’m just going to go with that and we will have to wait. Everyone’s enjoying doing their own thing.”

Later on in the show, Liam joined Jimmy for a round of the Name That Song Challenge where they competed against each other to guess songs played by The Tonight Show‘s band. The “Stack It Up” singer didn’t think he would be good at the game, but was mistaken when he quickly identified the song “Circles” and showed off his love for Post Malone once again.

