Get ready, One Direction fans, because Liam Payne is teasing new music a little over a year after releasing his first solo album, LP 1, in December 2019!

The “Strip That Down” singer first teased his new songs via social media when announcing the final act of his livestreamed LP Show, which he’s been hosting since July 2020.

“I want to end 2020 and start 2021 with my closest fans and friends, and this show will bring together the past, present and future of LP,” Liam wrote. Act four is set to stream on January 2, 2021 and the musical also told fans that he would be giving viewers “a glimpse into the future” with his musical performance during the show.

Does that mean new music is coming? There’s no way to know for sure until the LP Show officially streams, but fans are gearing up for Liam’s new era either way.

Although there’s not much information about his second album just yet, J-14 decided to break down exactly what we know so far. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Liam’s new music.

