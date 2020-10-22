Throughout their time in the spotlight, celebrities have opened up in candid conversations about their sobriety journeys. Whether it was drugs or alcohol, these stars have spoken out about their struggles with addiction and how they overcame them.

One Direction crooner Liam Payne, for one, has discussed his mental health struggles after the group disbanded and how that led to “drinking too much and getting into really bad, bad situations.”

“I went into therapy a couple years after [the band ended]. I kind of went off the rails a little bit and just couldn’t really figure out what was making me sad. So, you know, my team got somebody around to help me through a couple of different, difficult things that I was going through. I was just trying to figure myself out. It was just such a strange course through life, and then when the switch turns off you’re left to your own devices,” the singer revealed during a 2019 interview with GQ magazine. “I hit a peak moment where I knew the drinking was going to get me. I needed to do something about it. I spent a lot of time drinking to escape the crazy world that I had created for myself. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Some stars — like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Noah Centineo, Bryce Hall, Blake Lively and more — have surprised fans over the years by announcing that they got sober. While some shared their stories, others offered positive messages about how this lifestyle changed helped them grow.

