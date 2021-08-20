Throughout their time in the spotlight, Demi Lovato has experienced both highs and lows. From musical success to being open about their addiction struggles, and even public romances, the “Don’t Forget” singer has been through it all.

Demi got their start on Barney and Friends before making a name for themself on Disney Channel. After starring in both Sonny With a Chance and the Camp Rock film franchise, they became a major star. Over the years, Demi has also dropped seven studio albums that included major bops like “Skyscraper,” “Heart Attack,” “Confident” and more.

When it comes to their love life, the actor-turned-singer made headlines after kicking off a relationship with Max Ehrich amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The duo got engaged in July 2020 and called it quits nearly two months later.

“The dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself,” Demi said while appearing at “The 19th Represents Summit” in August 2021. “I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted.”

They continued, “When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self.”

In May 2021, the singer came out as non-binary during the premiere episode of their “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you … You’ve seen the good, the bad and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, [but] I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” the former Disney star shared via Instagram at the time. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

Since coming out and opening up about their past addiction struggles in the YouTube docuseries Dancing With the Devil, Demi has launched a talk show, was cast in an upcoming TV show and released more music. Scroll through our gallery to see the singer’s ups and downs over the years.

