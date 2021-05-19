Demi Lovato came out as non-binary during the premiere episode of their “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast in May 2021.

“Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be,” the former Disney star shared via Instagram. “I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you … You’ve seen the good, the bad and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

In a short clip, alongside their social media caption, the “Dancing With the Devil” singer told viewers that their decision came after “some healing and self-reflective work.”

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering,” Demi added, noting that they “don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” just someone who is “still learning and coming into myself.”

As for their pronouns, Demi explained, “It’s important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me.” They added, “I also just don’t want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don’t try to use them.”

Throughout their career, Demi has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and opened up about their own sexuality in many interviews over the years.

In January 2020, they revealed the “really beautiful” moment that they came out to their parents during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. The singer explained that they were “still figuring [their sexuality] out,” but recalled telling their family they could end up “possibly with a woman.” Demi remembered their dad responding with, “Yeah, obviously,” and their mom saying, “I just want you to be happy.”

“It was actually, like, emotional but really beautiful,” they said at the time. “After everything was done, I was, like, shaking and crying, and I just felt overwhelmed.”

