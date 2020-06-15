There’s been an increase in the last few years of celebrities opening up about their sexuality and how they identify — and that’s pretty awesome, if you ask us. It’s seriously so inspiring to see them so confident in their own skin and not afraid to embrace the real them.

While some stars have come out as gay, bisexual or transgender, other stars prefer not being categorized at all when it comes to their sexuality or gender. They’re shutting down the idea that they need to identify themselves in any particular way and are rejecting labels altogether for more all-encompassing terms and descriptions.

Take Tana Mongeau, for example. She just came out as pansexual, which means that it’s the person she’s drawn to, not the gender.

“I never thought I’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way I do now… I still struggle with it — I hate the boxes, I hate people telling me I’m straight or discrediting my relationship if I’m with a girl… But I’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, and I’m proud to say I will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul,” she wrote in a powerful post. “Some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, I personally don’t find a need to label it all. Love and sexuality is gender less to me and I’m so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that.”

And she’s not the only one to say goodbye to labels. More stars like Cara Delevingne, Sam Smith, Shay Mitchell, Bella Thorne, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Sophie Turner, Bebe Rexha, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and more have also chosen not to define themselves.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebrities who refuse to label their sexuality or gender.

