The superheroes are back and with brand new looks! Filming for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is underway, and all your favorite stars — including Ross Butler — are back.

In June 2021, Shazam! fans were surprised with a first look at the movie’s new costumes, thanks to director David F. Sandberg. “Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day,” he wrote, alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast. From the look of it, their supersuits have leveled up!

The upcoming film is a sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, a film adaptation of the DC Comics franchise. The initial flick starred Asher Angel as Billy Batson, an orphan who discovers his powers that turn him into a superhero (played by Zachary Levi). Throughout the flick, Billy is joined by best friend Freddy Freeman (played by Jack Dylan Grazer) as he learns to channel his powers, but in a surprising turn of events at the end of the film, Freddy also becomes a superhero (played by Adam Brody).

“It’s so much fun [to come back to play Freddy]. When I walked out of the premiere for the first [Shazam!] at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater I was like ‘Ahhh, I wanna play Freddy again so bad.’ I can do it so much better this time,” Jack told Cinema Blend in June 2021. “I swear to God, I can do it way better. And now this is like my shot at redemption — and I think I did good in the first one, but playing Freddy is so much fun and funny. He’s a blast and I love him.”

Details about what fans can expect from the second film have been kept under wraps thus far, but new characters and villains are set to be introduced, including Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler.

“The script is hilarious. It’s funnier than the first one, I’d have to say,” Jack teased in a separate interview with Collider. “We’re getting away with a lot more this time. It’s action-packed and it’s got twists and turns and it’s super-duper fun.”

As the cast continues to film, there are sure to be more details and set pics released in the near future. For now, scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Shazam! Fury of the Gods so far.

