Love is in the air for Asher Angel and Caroline Gregory! The former Disney Channel actor and TikTok star took their relationship to the next level by going public to celebrate 2021.

Prior to his relationship with the influencer, the Andi Mack alum was in a year-long relationship with Jules LeBlanc. After the pair called it quits in May 2020, fans speculated that Asher had moved on with Reagan Sheppeard. In August 2020, Reagan and Asher exchanged some pretty flirty social media posts and appeared to confirm their relationship when replying to a fan comment on YouTube. Although it’s unclear exactly what went down between them, Asher seems to have moved on, according to his social media posts with Caroline.

Who exactly is the new lady that stole Asher’s heart? The blonde beauty was born on May 18, 2004, per Famous Birthdays and her claim to fame is her TikTok videos. Caroline has racked up over two million followers on the app, and is now sharing a ton of videos with Asher, which we’re totally here for! Aside from her viral clips, Caroline is also known for having two different eye colors — one brown and one blue.

Wondering what we know about Asher and Caroline’s relationship so far? Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

