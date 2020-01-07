It’s safe to say Sofia Wylie is growing up fast! The young star turned 16 years old on Tuesday, January 7, which means it’s been almost two full years since Andi Mack officially premiered on March 10, 2017.

For those who forgot, the Disney Channel series said its bittersweet goodbye back in July 2019, but fans are already hoping for a comeback. Following a middle school teenager who goes on a journey of self-discovery after finding out that her older sister is actually her mom, the coming-of-age series often tackled major social issues — like gun safety. It was also the first show in the network’s history to feature an LGBTQ+ storyline.

Aside from Sofia, the show also starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Joshua Rush, Asher Angel, Lilan Bowden, Lauren Tom, Trent Garrett and Emily Skinner. They’ve all stayed in Hollywood scene and some even went on to nab roles in some major TV shows and movies!

Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Andi Mack is up to now.

