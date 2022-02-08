Just call them the dream team! Milo Manheim and Peyton Elizabeth Lee are teaming up to star in the upcoming movie Prom Pact.

The ZOMBIES actor and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. were announced as the protagonists in the upcoming Disney+ original movie in February 2022 via Deadline. The flick is set to be executive produced by Modern Family alum Julie Bowen, who spoke about the movie during a November 2021 interview, explaining that Prom Pact will be something of a non-traditional rom-com.

“The main character is a feminist, and she doesn’t believe in this idea of falling in love. It goes back to Shakespeare: she’s a little bit strident, very type A, and she doesn’t want to believe especially in heteronormative love, because she’s so liberal. But then she falls and there’s that undeniable chemistry,” Julie shared while chatting with the Meet Cute blog. “Look, I’m way older than my target audience, but I still remember that first gut punch of a feeling when you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, are we gonna kiss?'”

The Fallout actress went on to describe “how rom-coms have changed” over the years and viewers are ready to see films that include every type of love story.

“Before we only wanted to see white people kissing under a starry sky,” Julie shared. “Now, we want to see everyone. It’s the romance, dropping of all the barriers of being vulnerable that gets us. That moment always takes my breath away.”

Prom Pact is set to tell the story of prom season in high schools. Peyton and Milo will star as high school seniors Mandy and Ben, respectively, who have huge goals — none of which being promposed to. Mandy, for one, has her eyes set on Harvard and only Harvard until her acceptance gets deferred. Now, she’s willing to get off the waitlist by any means necessary.

Following the movie’s casting announcement, both Milo and Peyton shared the news via social media.

“LET’S DO THIS THING!!” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned an Instagram post. Peyton commented, writing, “Hey, wanna go make a movie or something?”

The Andi Mack alum, for her part, posted the announcement, alongside a caption that read, “LIL BIT OF FUN NEWS.” Milo commented back, writing, “LETS GOOOOO,” alongside two fire emoji.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Milo and Peyton’s upcoming Disney+ movie Prom Pact so far — from cast to release date and more.

