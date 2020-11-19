The ZOMBIES 2 cast is teaming up for some friendly competition! Disney Channel stars Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney and Trevor Tordjman celebrated the upcoming release of Walt Disney Records’ digital albums Music from ZOMBIES (Original Score) composed by George S. Clinton and Amit May Cohen and Music from Descendants (Original Score) composed by David Lawrence by playing a game of “Guess That Scene.” The stars tested their ZOMBIES 2 knowledge by seeing if they could match the movie scene to the song from the film’s original score! Watch the exclusive video above to see how the stars did and check out these two new albums, set to drop on Friday, November 20.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.