Meg Donnelly knows how to rock every red carpet she steps on! The ZOMBIES actress might look amazing in a Seabrook High School cheerleader outfit, but we’re huge fans of her red carpet apparel. Scroll to see some of her best looks.

In a May 2018 interview with InLove Magazine, Meg revealed some of her fashion favorites. “I am always looking at fashion. I usually shop at vintage or thrift stores, I don’t wear any specific designer. I shop for really different, fun and cool items,” she explained. “Well actually, I do look at Gucci and other ‘high-end’ designer websites a lot. One can only dream of having a closet full of that!”

The Disney+ actress is most well known for her role in the ZOMBIES franchise, but she has a lot of exciting projects coming up! She’s set to star in season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and will star as Mary Campbell in CW’s The Winchesters — which is a spinoff of the beloved show, Supernatural.

“My roles have mainly been comedy and musicals. This is the first dramatic role that I have been given the opportunity to tackle,” she told JeJune Magazine of The Winchesters. “I love the challenge — I feel so supported by everyone involved in this project.”

As for HSMTMTS, Meg said she felt right at home on set. “Everyone in the cast is just so welcoming, such a huge family,” she gushed to J-14. “I don’t know how I keep getting so lucky, because everyone in ZOMBIES is just so, so nice. And then everyone in High School Musical School is great.”

Besides all of these exciting projects for Meg, ZOMBIES 3 will finally be arriving on Disney+ on July 15! The actress will be making her third return as Addison, a seemingly normal cheerleader who falls in love with a — you guessed it — Zombie. Milo Manheim, who plays said zombie, spoke to J-14 on his excitement over the film.

“I feel like it’s, like, we picked up where we left off. There’s no experience like this,” he gushed. “I don’t think anything in my life is gonna top how exciting shooting these movies are. So, it was just a blessing to be back with everybody and especially Meg, shooting with you again.”

Scroll through our gallery to see some of Meg’s best red carpet looks throughout the years.

