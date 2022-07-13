Disney+ is set to release ZOMBIES 3 on Friday, July 15, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite onscreen couple, Zed and Addison, once again! J-14 sat down with the actors behind “Zeddison,” Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, who spoke about how they’ve grown since the first ZOMBIES movie, their upcoming projects and addressed dating rumors!

On Dating Rumors Between Milo and Meg

“I mean I get it, when I watch Zed and Addison, it’s a match made in heaven,” Milo exclusively tells J-14. “Me and Meg’s relationship has gotten a lot stronger, you know, of course we hit it off in the beginning, but now Meg is one of my best friends.”

He summed up how he feels about the dating rumors in a few sentences. “I get it. We’re perfect. So it makes sense.” Meg felt similarly, cheering “Zedison forever!” as her answer.

How Milo and Meg Have Changed Since ZOMBIES 1

Besides their love of Zeddison, Milo and Meg reminisced on how much they have grown since filming the first ZOMBIES movie. “I mean, this was shot five, six years ago, the first one. So not only have we changed, but the audience is now much older and I feel like this third movie tailors to that older audience,” Milo explained.

“I mean, 16 to 21 is a very, very drastic change,” Meg added.

“I feel like I’ve just become more myself,” Milo said about how he’s grown. “I feel like I honestly owe that to Zed because he definitely taught me to beat your own drum and do what you’re passionate about and not worry too much about what other people are thinking about you because that’s how you can be truly happy. So I feel like I’ve taken a lot away from my character.”

Milo and Meg’s Upcoming Projects

While we’re so excited to see our favorite supernatural couple in ZOMBIES 3, that isn’t the only project the two actors have coming up! Milo is set to star in Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha season 2, and Meg stars in the newest season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which premieres on July 27.

“Everyone in the cast is just so welcoming, such a huge family,” she gushed. “I don’t know how I keep getting so lucky, because everyone in ZOMBIES is just so, so nice. And then everyone in High School Musical School is great.”

She teased of her HSMTMTS character: “My character kind of stirs some drama up, which was really fun to kind of be a part of that.” Tea!

Meg is also set to appear in another *supernatural* project, The Winchesters, a spinoff to the long-running series Supernatural. The new CW show is set to release in October 2022.

“And then with the Winchester’s man, I’m really excited to move to New Orleans at the end of this month start up,” Meg gushed. “The fans are just so incredible and they really, really care about the Supernatural universe so much. So we are trying our best to make sure that they’re happy. And then we’re excited to dive in and explore Mary and John Winchester. I’m really, I’m really, really excited and everyone’s just so nice.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.