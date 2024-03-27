The ZOMBIES-VERSE is expanding! ZOMBIES 4 will introduce five new characters — and not only that, the Disney franchise will also welcome two brand new supernatural creatures.

The fourth film welcomes several new characters who will be playing mysterious supernatural monsters, including Swayam Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Vera; Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years) as Ray; and Mekonnen Knife (Joe vs. Carole) as Vargas. It was previously announced that Freya Skye would be playing a character named Nova and Malachi Barton (Stuck In the Middle) would be playing Victor.

Lisa Chappell and Jonno Roberts also join the cast in new adult roles as Eldress and Commander Bright, respectively.

The official synopsis is as follows: “The franchise’s fourth installment follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college. As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with Nova, Victor, Vera, Ray and Vargas on their summer travels. Zombies, werewolves and aliens alike are shocked by the meeting of two new supernatural groups.”

The new cast members will join previous stars Milo Manheim (Zed), Meg Donnelly (Addison), Chandler Kinney (Willa), Kylee Russell (Eliza), Freya Skye (Nova), and Malachi Barton (Victor).

As the Disney franchise already includes zombies, werewolves and aliens, it’s unclear which “two new supernatural” groups will be introduced this time around. However, in a J-14 interview from 2022, Meg joked that “mermaids” could be the possible focus for another movie.

Chandler, for her part, explained that the ZOMBIES universe is so “expansive.”

“Now, with the addition of aliens, we can go as far as the entire galaxy. I think that there’s always room for growth. There’s always room for new species, and there’s always room for new stories,” the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star explained. “So, we are definitely down for all of that.”

Not only will Meg and Milo be reprising their roles as Addison and Zed, respectively, but they will also be serving as executive producers on the project.

Previously, the cast told J-14 exclusively they would all be down for a fourth movie, while promoting ZOMBIES 3 in July 2022.

“Especially, to be with everybody in the cast and the people — any excuse to be with everyone, sign me up,” Meg told J-14. “The way everybody watching is really passionate about ZOMBIES, I think we’re just as passionate about the story line, and the message, and what it’s about, and our characters too. So, to come back and do it all over again. It would be a dream.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the new cast members of ZOMBIES 4!

