ZOMBIES 3 is out on July 15, and we are so excited to see what the supernatural creatures of Seabrook are up to now! Fans are also dying to know more about the cast of the iconic Disney+ series, including their love lives! Scroll to find out more on the dating lives of the cast of ZOMBIES.

Addison and Zed from ZOMBIES make an iconic couple, which has led many fans to believe that the actors behind the character are together IRL! We’re sorry to disappoint fans, but Meg Donnelly, who plays Addison, and Milo Manheim, who plays Zed, have denied dating rumors for years. In fact, the duo are actually best friends!

“Milo and I instantly became best friends, and we weren’t even paired up together,” Meg told Seventeen in February 2018, when recalling their ZOMBIES audition. “When we were paired up with different people, the two of us were talking the whole time, so it was kind of funny. But when they eventually paired us up, it was so easy to do the scenes with him, it was really cool.”

When talking with People in February 2020, the actress gushed over their friendship and said, “We really relied on each other. And we formed such a special bond.”

Instead, Meg looks to be dating actor and dancer Noah Zulfikar, who starred in ZOMBIES 2. Although the two have never publicly confirmed their relationship, the pair have been posting romantic snaps of one another on Instagram since August 2019. The dancer also posted a sweet tribute to Meg in January 2021, along with sweet photos and videos of the rumored couple. “Appreciation post. i love you more than you’ll ever know. thanks for being you,” he wrote.

As for Meg’s ZOMBIES costar, Milo has been in a few rumored relationships! Fans speculated that Milo and Holiday Kriegel briefly dated in 2018 as they walked the Incredibles 2 red carpet together in July of that same year. However, Milo confirmed he was single in November 2018 to Entertainment Weekly, so it’s unclear what happened between the duo.

In May 2022, Milo sparked dating rumors with his Prom Pact costar Peyton Elizabeth Lee after he posted a photo on Instagram with his arms around her and announced that he would be joining season 2 of her Disney+ series, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. The comments section was flooded with questions about their possible relationship status. However, neither of them spoke out about a budding romance.

Scroll to through our gallery to see a full breakdown of the cast of ZOMBIES’ love lives.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.