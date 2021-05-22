Paging Peyton Elizabeth Lee! The former Disney Channel star is headed back to TV in the upcoming Disney+ series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

The streaming service’s new show is set to be a reimagining of the series Doogie Howser, M.D., which starred Neil Patrick Harris as a kid genius and teenage doctor. It aired for four seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1993. With Peyton leading the modernized version of the half-hour-long comedy, girl power will be the main focus.

In January 2021, it was announced that the Andi Mack alum would be taking on this new role. At the time, she shared the news via Instagram and tagged Disney+ in her caption. According to Deadline, she’s set to star as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, “a 16-year-old wunderkind who is working as a doctor while her peers are still in high school.”

While having some similarities from the original series, the new show will be set in Hawaii, where production has started. While Peyton hasn’t shared much information about what fans can expect just yet, she has shared a few photos from set via social media. “Can’t complain,” she captioned one snap taken on the beach alongside costar Emma Meisel.

Emma, for her part, will star alongside Peyton as “Steph Denisco, Lahela’s best friend, as well as romantic consigliere, who has a penchant for making an entrance,” per a March 2021 announcement from Deadline.

From the look of it, the girls have bonded both on-screen and off-screen as Emma has posted tons of Instagram photos alongside her costar and newfound bestie. “We found it! The rainbow connection!” the American Horror Story alum captioned the first picture of the duo hanging out.

In a separate series of snaps, the actresses even went golfing and, of course, it turned into an Instagram moment! “They’re fit birds,” Emma wrote. Peyton commented, “Gotta put on my grafting boots.”

The girls are also getting along with their other cast members, like Matthew Sato, who will play Lahela’s brother. “So happy to be a part of this,” the Side Hustle star wrote on Instagram alongside his casting announcement. Other casting announcements have included Kathleen Rose Perkins playing Lahela’s mom Clara, Jason Scott Lee playing Lehela’s dad Benny, Mapuana Makia playing a hospital resident named Noelani and Ronny Chieng in a guest-starring role.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the new Disney+ series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.