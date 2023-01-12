She’s not a Disney Channel darling anymore! Peyton Elizabeth Lee got her start as the title character on Andi Mack, but now, she’s nabbing even bigger roles. That being said, the New York native will never forget where she came from.

“That was the greatest chapter of my life so far,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020 of the show, which came to an end in July 2019. “The people I met, I miss every day. It really was super difficult for me when that series ended because it was a huge chapter of my life. It was pretty much my childhood.”

Following the series finale, Peyton went on to star in a few movie roles before landing another lead role as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha. Her Disney+ series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. premiered in September 2021, and has since been renewed for a second season.

“I definitely relate to her in a lot of ways,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly in August 2021. “I’m not a doctor, obviously, but I do spend a lot of my time in a professional setting with adults, and having adult expectations placed on you and living that double life of being a professional and then also being a teenager. As the series progresses we see Lahela navigating that and balancing those two worlds.”

When it comes to what fans can expect in season 2 of the show, Peyton shared an awesome lesson that her character, and fans, can relate to.

“By the end of the [first] season, you definitely see a lot of growth in Lahela,” Peyton told Collider of her character during a September 2021 interview. “And I think she has a stronger foundation than at the beginning, but life’s a work in progress. I don’t think there’s any point in life where we stop growing, or stop learning, or stop changing and evolving. I definitely think, at the end of the season, even though she has grown and matured and learned a lot, there’s so much still she has to learn and experience.”

Great advice as she continues to grow in the public eye! Scroll through our gallery to see Peyton’s bathing suit photos over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.