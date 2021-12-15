She’s growing up right before fans’ eyes! Peyton Elizabeth Lee starred as the title character in Disney Channel’s Andi Mack for three seasons and became a household name among the network’s viewers. As her star continued to rise, the actress began to attend some pretty star-studded events.

In the early days of her career, the New York native would walk red carpets in cute colorful dresses. She often compared her fashion sense to that of her Disney Channel character, Andi.

“I think they’re definitely different from my personal style, but I have so much fun in wardrobe fittings, finding out what the outfits will be because I feel that Andi has such a unique style, very eclectic and fashion forward, but she uses a lot of vintage pieces,” Peyton explained in an October 2018 interview. “It’s so much fun to develop her style based on her personality.”

Now that she’s grown up, Peyton has mastered her look and loves to show off her personal style. In December 2021, she elevated her look while attending the 2021 Unforgettable Gala, which celebrates Asian and Pacific Islander leaders in the entertainment industry. While walking the red carpet, the actress slayed in a blue velvet gown with purple heels and matching makeup. Her hair was styled in her signature bangs, and Peyton looked like a total queen.

When it comes to her style, Peyton has often gushed over her hair. In 2018, the Disney Channel alum spoke about the decision to chop her brunette locks into a pixie cut.

“When I cut my hair, it wasn’t about being pretty,” she explained to Girls’ Life at the time. “It was about having people see me the way I want to be seen: as someone who embraces their individuality.”

While Peyton made headlines for Andi Mack because of its uniqueness as a show, the Disney+ star also became know for her role in the Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. A spinoff of the 1990s series Doogie Howser, M.D., the show stars Peyton as Lahela Kamealoha, a teenage prodigy who is trying to balance her life as a normal teen while working as a doctor.

“I think this show is so fun because it, sort of, builds upon the foundation that Doogie Howser set,” Peyton told J-14 exclusively in September 2021. “We get to take that into the world we live in today and modernize it. One of those modernizations is that the lead is a female doctor instead of a male doctor. I just love that part of it because it’s always been important for me to portray strong female characters that are role models for young people. I think Lahela does a really good job of that.”

