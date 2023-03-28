Yes, Disney Channel prom is real and all the network’s biggest stars are there! Milo Manheim and Peyton Elizabeth Lee gushed to J-14 exclusively about attending the dance, and how it cemented their longtime friendship.

“I think that’s where I met Jenna [Ortega], and that’s also where I met Peyton — was at the Disney prom,” the actor, 21, told J-14 at the Prom Pact premiere on Friday, March 24. “I have been to normal prom, because I went to a regular high school, but it doesn’t hold a candle to Disney prom.”

Milo recalled that the proms were “really nice” because a lot of the star’s don’t have “the traditional high school” experience.

“So they want to make them feel a part of the high school traditions, and we do prom,” the ZOMBIES star explained. “The one that I met Jenna and Peyton at was called the Emerald Ball. It was green themed. There was the Jungle Jam one year. It’s cool. I love Disney for that.”

Because of Peyton’s history with Disney Channel, the 18-year-old actually went to “three, maybe four” of the network’s proms over the years, which was great because the actress “never got to go to my real prom.”

The Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. actress recalled having “so much fun” at the events, calling them a “great thing that Disney does” for the stars.

“I’ve gone to them since I was very little — since I starred in Andi Mack,” she recalled. “That’s actually where I met Milo, at Disney prom. So making this movie was a very full circle moment.”

In Prom Pact, which is set to premiere via Disney Channel on Thursday, March 30, Peyton and Milo play best friends and high school seniors Mandy and Ben, respectively. The movie follows the story of Mandy, who has her mind set on going to Harvard. But when she’s forced to tutor the school’s jock, Graham Lansing (Blake Draper), the teen “begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard,” per the film’s official logline.

Milo told J-14 that while there were multiple memorable moments on the Prom Pact set, a few stand out in his mind.

“The most memorable days are the days where there’s the most people. I’d say the party scene was very memorable, and the prom itself was incredible,” he gushed. “I never get sick of prom. It’s so fun. You get to dress up, you get to hang out with people. And shooting a prom for a movie is just as fun, if not more fun, as a regular prom.”

Prom Pact premieres on Disney Channel on Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET, and will be streaming on Disney+ the next day.

Reporting by Jade Boren

