Are they … or aren’t they?! That’s what fans are asking since Milo Manheim and Peyton Elizabeth Lee sparked romance rumors after posting an adorable photo of each other on their respective Instagram accounts on May 26, 2022.

The Disney stars are seen cuddled up in the picture, with Milo’s arms wrapped around Peyton! In the caption of her post, Peyton announced that Milo would be joining season 2 of her Disney+ series, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. The comments section was flooded with questions about their possible budding romance, while neither of the stars have confirmed or denied anything.

Reps for Milo and Peyton did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Has Milo Manheim Dated?

Milo, who is most well-known for his role in Disney’s ZOMBIES, has only been romantically linked to influencer Holiday Kriegel briefly in 2018. The rumored couple walked the Incredibles 2 red carpet together in July 2018. While they never spoke publicly about their relationship, the Disney star said he was “single” in an in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2018. It’s unclear what caused the split.

During his time on Dancing With the Stars in 2018, he revealed his dancing partner, Witney Carson, was trying to set him up with somebody on set! “Witney has been trying to set me up with people all week,” Milo shared during the same interview. “We both know exactly who she’s thinking of right now, but we’re not gonna say it.” (He later revealed it was Maddie Ziegler).

Months later, he stirred up romance rumors with his Dancing With the Stars costar Alexis Ren. In April 2019, they were spotted cozying up at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival and even posted an Instagram picture together. Shortly after, the model went public with Noah Centineo, so it wasn’t clear what really went down between them.

Who Has Peyton Elizabeth Lee Dated?

Peyton seems to be a pretty private person, as there is no information on any of her past relationships. Although, due to her onscreen chemistry with Andi Mack costar Asher Angel, many fans thought the pair were dating.

She squashed those rumors while walking the red carpet together at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, after she was asked straight-up who on the show she’s crushing on. “Actually, we’re all just best friends. Asher’s like my best friend in the whole world. He is really like my brother. And, you know, I’m also best friends with Josh [Rush, who plays Cyrus],” she said in the interview. Well, there you have it!

Are Peyton and Milo Dating?

As of now, it’s unclear if the pair are dating, but the two are starring in multiple projects together. They’re set to act in Disney+’s upcoming film Prom Pact, as well as season 2 of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Guess we’ll just have to keep our eyes out!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.