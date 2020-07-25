It’s officially been seven years since Big Time Rush came to it’s bittersweet end and we’re seriously shook at how fast time has flown by. Yep, the fan-favorite Nickelodeon series aired its final episode on July 25, 2013, which feels like just yesterday!

For those who forgot, the musical series starred Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Ciara Bravo. It was all about a group of high school friends who traded in their homework for the opportunity of a lifetime — to become a world famous boy band! As fans know, over the years, guys dropped some seriously epic bops, embarked on five world tours and even got their own movie! These boys were seriously our favorite boy band once upon a time and will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Guys, you may not know this, but there were actually a ton of recognizable faces throughout the show’s four seasons. Yep, Liz Gillies, Malese Jow, Spencer Locke, Keegan Allen and more made appearances on the show long before they were famous! And they weren’t the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Big Time Rush.

