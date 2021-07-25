When Big Time Rush premiered on Nickelodeon in 2009, viewers immediately fell in love with members James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega and Logan Henderson. Following the success of the show, the band went on to have a successful music career even after the television series came to an end.

In September 2013, the boys chatted with HuffPost and confirmed that, after four seasons, the Big Time Rush TV show was officially over. “The band itself is never going to die,” James said at the time. “Our music’s out there. It’s online. We’ve got four albums.”

While the show itself didn’t have any new episodes, the foursome did continue to tour together until March 2014. Following their last live show on the Live World Tour, the boys went on an indefinite hiatus to work on their solo careers. Despite not making music together, James, Kendall, Carlos and Logan stayed close. In fact, they hinted at a reunion several times over the years.

“I’m down, so we just gotta get the other guys,” Kendall said while chatting with CelebSecrets in December 2018. “Why not? Of course! We had a good time … I think everybody’s in.”

But it wasn’t until 2020 that the reunion rumors really started swirling. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Big Time Rush got together virtually to make a video for fans.

“These challenging times around the world have made us want to connect with all of you so much,” they captioned the now-viral video. “They have also made us want to stay connected with each other. We got inspired to record and sing together again seeing how many smiles our check in video created weeks back. We spent some time recently recording one of our favorite songs (safely apart) and wanted to share it with you all as our small way of saying thank you. We are sending love to all of you WORLDWIDE.”

A little over a year later, the reunion fans were waiting for finally came. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that all the members changed their social media profile photos to have a matching red circle, then the announcement came. “WE ARE BACK! It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Let’s make up for lost time,” the band shared via Twitter in July 2021 alongside a video and two tour dates.

