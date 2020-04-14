This may come as a shock, but Skyler Samuels is turning 26 years old on Tuesday, April 14. The actress, who played spoiled child star Ashley Blake in Drake & Josh, was only 10 when she appeared in the show, and boy has she changed a lot since then!

Skyler’s character was definitely not the nicest, to say the least — and it turns out, she wasn’t the only nasty character in a classic Nickelodeon show! What about Ponnie from Victorious or Nevel in iCarly?! Those two were constantly stirring up trouble!

Yep, it’s safe to say that Nickelodeon definitely created some of the most epic mean kids ever. But wait, what do they look like now? J-14‘s got you covered! In honor of Skyler’s birthday, we decided to round up a bunch of then-and-now photos of the mean kids from your favorite throwback series, so prepare to be shook over their major glo’ ups!

Scroll through our gallery to see what the Nickelodeon bullies look like now!

