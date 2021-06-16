She’s not Drake Parker and Josh Nichols’ evil little sister anymore — Miranda Cosgrove is all grown up!

“It’s weird when your biggest success is something that you’re also trying to break out of,” the actress told Teen Vogue in 2012 when she was transitioning out of her role as Carly Shay on Nickelodeon’s iCarly. It’s hard to believe that nearly 10 years later, she would be reprising the character for the show’s Paramount+ reboot.

“It’s evolved a lot,” Miranda told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, ahead of the iCarly reboot premiere. “When I started the first show, I was 13 years old and most of the experiences and things my character was going through on the show were things I was going through in real life. Now, I just turned 28 and my character is going through all the things you go through in your late 20s. It’s just been really fun getting to play the character again and getting to see where her life has taken her.”

Prior to her starring role as Carly, the California native made her acting debut as Summer in the 2003 movie School of Rock. Then, her Nickelodeon career started. From 2004 to 2007, Miranda appeared as Megan Parker on Drake & Josh. While she made appearances in various shows — including Zoey 101 and Unfabulous — it wasn’t until 2007 when she made a name for herself as iCarly‘s title character.

“I think one of the most challenging things growing up making iCarly, I went through my awkward phase and completely grew up on the show,” Miranda told People in June 2021. “So when I look back at all the episodes, even though I remember the fun times and I can laugh, sometimes when I see the outfits I’m wearing, I just know how I felt during those moments in some of the episodes. It’s so weird to think that when you’re a kid growing up on TV, people are watching you go through all that awkward stuff and figuring out who you are.” Once iCarly came to an end, Miranda continued to act while attending the University of Southern California, where she majored in Psychology. “I had a really hard time choosing my major. I changed it three times before I figured out something I really loved,” she told J-14 exclusively in January 2021. “I ended up majoring in Psychology which I never expected for myself. I sorta just fell into it when I took part in some experiments as extra credit for a general psychology course. I fell in love with it.” Along with her studies, the actress starred as Margo in the Despicable Me film series, and decided to show OG iCarly fans her adult side with the reboot. “My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy,” she also explained to J-14. “The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind. Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now.” Scroll through our gallery to see Miranda’s transformation over the years!

