Ever since Miranda Cosgrove was propelled into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the actress single? She’s kept her relationships pretty private over the years, so it’s only natural that fans are curious about her love life.

Well guys, we decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, there has been rumors that the iCarly star has been in relationships with some of Hollywoods biggest stars over the years, including James Maslow, Nat Wolff and David Archuleta, and we decided to break down each and every one.

But what exactly went down between them, you ask? Did they really date? Who else was she linked to? And is she seeing anyone at the moment? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We went ahead and made you a complete guide to former Nickelodeon star’s love life, including her current relationship status, past romances and everything in between.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Miranda has ever date and what went down between them.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.