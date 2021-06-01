Let the countdown begin! iCarly is finally making its return to TV, and the cast has been giving fans major teasers ever since the reboot was announced in December 2020.

Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor shared a first look at the Paramount+ series in January 2021. “Hey, listen up, we’ve done this before and we’re gonna do it again. America’s going to be quoting our new catchphrases in no time,” the former Nickelodeon star said in a clip shared on social media. “If anyone has any doubts, just leave it all to me. Yep … still got it.”

Months after the official announcement, the iconic trio headed back to set with new cast members Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett in March 2021.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Miranda said in a statement at the time. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

The reimagined version of the series will follow Carly Shay (played by Miranda), her brother, Spencer Shay, (played by Jerry) and Freddie Benson (played by Nathan) 10 years after the original Nickelodeon series ended. Throughout the series’ 13 episodes, fans will watch the “original influencer” Carly as she navigates adulthood surrounded by familiar faces and newcomers Harper (played by Laci) and Millicent (played by Jaidyn).

Viewers who grew up with the series, which aired on Nickelodeon for six seasons from September 2007 to November 2012, were excited to see that some of their favorite stars were set to return. However, some have opted out of the reboot, while others have yet to confirm their appearance. According to Nathan, Jennette McCurdy will not be reprising her fan-favorite role as Sam Puckett.

“It doesn’t look like Jennette’s gonna be in the reboot of the show, at least for the first season,” the actor said on an episode of his “RadioActive Dads” podcast in February 2021. “I talked with her a little bit. I think it’s just a personal decision and where she’s at and what she wants to do.”

While the show hasn’t addressed how they’ll acknowledge Sam’s absence, fans are also wondering whether they’ll get to see Noah Munck return as Gibby. While his appearance has yet to be confirmed, there’s plenty of other OG stars who will have their time to shine during the iCarly reboot.

Scroll through our gallery to see who’s in and who’s out!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.