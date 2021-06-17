The iCarly reboot is finally here, and your favorite characters are all grown up!

After months of teasers and interviews from the cast, Paramount+ premiered the first three episodes in mid-June 2021, and a new installment every week thereafter. Starring original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor, along with newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett, the reimagined show brought fans into a new era of iCarly. Yes, the humor and some of the sets are the same, but viewers get to see Carly, Freddie, Spencer and the gang experiencing adulthood!

“We’re going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It’s not going to be super-raw … but yeah, there’s going to be sexual situations,” Jerry, for one, teased while chatting with Page Six ahead of the premiere. “And you know, I say ‘damn it’ in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we’re grown-ups.”

During the same interview, Nathan made it clear that the series was created for “adult” viewers. “It’s not specifically for kids,” the actor said. “And that’s been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way.”

When the reboot was first announced in December 2020, fans of the original iCarly series were excited for a trip down memory lane. And Miranda couldn’t wait to bring her character to life once again.

“My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy,” she told J-14 exclusively in January 2021. “The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind. Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now.”

So, where does the show find Carly? In the premiere, the character is looking to start a joint channel with her boyfriend who goes on to break her heart. In typical iCarly fashion, she livestreamed the entire breakup to millions of viewers. After an extremely relatable post-breakup sulk session that included watching Law & Order and “numbly eating frozen French fries straight from the bag,” Carly decides to get back into the world. After finding out her ex is starting his own channel with his new girlfriend, she decides to do “iCarly” again on her own.

Scroll through our gallery to see the other major moments from season 1 of the iCarly reboot.

