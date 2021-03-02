It’s over! Jennette McCurdy is saying goodbye to her acting career following news that iCarly is making a comeback!

“I quit a few years ago to try my hand and writing and directing — it’s going great,” the actress said during a March 2021 episode of her “Empty Inside” podcast. “I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.

She continued, “I ultimately quit after my mom passed away because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure.”

Jennette explained that following her mom’s passing in 2013, she made a brief comeback in 2020 for a one-woman show she wrote and performed. “I did it just for that show, but I think that one-woman show would be the most of it,” the actress added. “I feel like I have a point of view, and I have a vision. We’ll see where things are in a few years.”

From the sound of it, we may never see this blonde beauty back on our TV screens again — especially not in the upcoming Paramount+ reboot.

Similarly, Logan Henderson took a break from the spotlight before returning in February 2019. No, he hasn’t had any acting roles since Big Time Rush, but the former Nickelodeon star kicked off a solo music career.

“I’d been attached with Big Time Rush for so long, and a lot of really straight up pop records, I wanted to show a different side of me. It was important to do that,” he told Billboard in March 2019. “It is absolutely amazing to be able to kind of really do my own thing.”

As it turns out, these two aren’t the only Nickelodeon stars who took a break from fame or quit acting altogether. Zoey 101 actor Matthew Underwood, Unfabulous star Raja Fenske and more went on to do their own things after their shows came to an end.

Scroll through our gallery to see which other actors said goodbye to their acting careers after stints on the network.

