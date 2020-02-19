It’s safe to say that Victoria Justice has had her fair share of relationships. Since her rise to fame, the actress and singer has been linked to some pretty famous faces over the years and fans have kept close tabs on her love life. From one time flings to her longterm boyfriends and everything in between, it’s time to break down each and every relationship the former Victorious star has ever had.

She’s been linked to some of the Hollywood’s biggest stars like, Josh Hutcherson and Cole Sprouse — who gave Victoria her first kiss!

What exactly went down with Victoria and all of her exes? Why did they break up? What are her ex-boyfriends up to now? Is she seeing anyone now? Don’t worry, J-14 has you covered!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the complete history of everyone Victoria Justice has ever dated.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.