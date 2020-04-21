Are Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart still together? That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds after rumors hit the web that the Riverdale star had cheated on his girlfriend with Kaia Gerber. But on April 20, 2020, the actor set the record straight once and for all!

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the 27-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle,” he continued. “So in conclusion, please eat my delectable plump a**.”

For those who missed it, fans started to speculate that something had gone wrong between Lili and Cole after Kaia seemingly posted some photos from what appeared to be inside of Cole’s house. So are the costars still dating? Well, according to E! News, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief because yes, they’re still going strong!

“Lili and Cole are still together. They haven’t been [in quarantine] together but haven’t split,” a source told them. “Their relationship is always up and down but they do talk every day and care very much about one another. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key. The photos of Kaia at Cole’s house are old. Cole and Kaia are just friends and have never been romantic.”

Phew! Everyone can agree that Cole and Lili make one of the cutest couples ever. For those who forgot, the duo met and fell for each other on set of Riverdale, and fans are seriously living for their adorable relationship. Their characters are pretty much goals in the CW series, so when they took their romance off screen and revealed that they were dating IRL, everyone quickly became obsessed with them.

But when did these two make things official, you ask? And how did they go from costars to lovers? Let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we? We’re breaking their relationship down for you from start to finish, and it turns out, it’s actually been quite a long and complicated journey for the lovebirds. We went ahead and made you a complete guide to their romance, so scroll through our gallery to uncover Cole and Lili’s complete relationship timeline.

