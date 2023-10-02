Riverdale might be over, but the friendships made from the show certainly aren’t! The cast behind The CW series that ran from 2017 to 2023, are still super close. Keep reading to check out all of the times the actors reunited since the show ended after seven seasons.

The news of Riverdale officially ending first came in May 2022, just five years after the first episode aired in January 2017.

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” Mark Pedowitz, CW Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, announced in May 2022. “We will also be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture, Riverdale.”

The show officially came to an end in August 2023, meaning there’s not much more for Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang on the horizon.

“It’s sad,” Lili Reinhart, who played Betty Cooper, told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “It makes me sad. It’s truly the end of an era of my life, a big chapter of my life, and I’ll miss my cast so much.”

Most of the show’s stars have revealed that they’re ready to move on following the show’s seven seasons.

“It’s such a bittersweet feeling,” Camila Mendes, who played Veronica Lodge, told InStyle during a March 2023 interview. “It’s the end of an era, and it’s going to be so weird not having the show as an anchor in my life, because it has been for basically my entire twenties. But simultaneously, I’m so excited for this next chapter.”

Camila opened up about what she wants to do after her time on Riverdale comes to an end during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “I don’t know. I just wanna keep an open mind and I just wanna see what it looks like to have some more free time in my life and what I wanna do with that free time, I feel like I just wanna go into it with an open mind.”

At the time she was sure about one thing, though — that she’d be “so emotional” when Riverdale wrapped its seventh and final season. “I’ve grown up with these people. I spent my entire 20s with them, so we’ve really been through so much together,” she explained. “I can’t imagine what it’s gonna be like when I don’t see them every day.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the Riverdale reunions since the show ended.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.