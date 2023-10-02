They’re back — but they’re not in Riverdale anymore! Charles Melton and Madelaine Petsch reunited while attending the Valentino Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, October 1.

Charles looked amazing in an all-black outfit as he entered the show and posed with his former co-star. Madelaine, for her part, wore a white skirt with a light blue top and was all smiles at the event.

The duo’s sweet reunion came a little over a month after Riverdale‘s series finale aired in August. Charles played Reggie Mantle in the CW show, while Madelaine was known for her iconic role as Cheryl Blossom.

When discussing the show’s final season, Madelaine said it was “one of the hardest weeks of my life” to end the show and bring her character’s story to an end. She played the role of Cheryl since Riverdale‘s premiere in 2017.

“The people that I work with — the cast and the crew — are truly some of the most phenomenal people on this planet,” the actress told Us Weekly in July. “I feel very lucky to have spent seven years with them. We pretty much had the same crew for seven years, so I think the hardest goodbye was saying goodbye to our crew.”

She added, “It’s more to me about saying goodbye to these people who made the show [and] put their love into it. So that was quite difficult. But I know it was time to put the red lipstick away and say goodbye to Cheryl. So, I’m excited to say goodbye to Cheryl [and] I think her story has been completed really well. I think people will be happy with it.”

The Riverdale series finale ended with Madelaine’s Cheryl reunited with Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) and the two lived happily ever after. As for Charles’ Reggie, the character returned to Riverdale where he worked on his family farm and became the high school’s basketball coach. All’s well that ends well with these two Riverdale characters. Thankfully, they’re still friends in real life.

