It was a K-pop takeover at this year’s Paris Fashion Week and we are *so* here for it! Keep reading to see all the K-pop celebs who attended 2023’s fall fashion week in Paris.

One of the most iconic moments of the fashion weeklong event, was when BLACKPINK‘s Rosé sat next to Austin Butler and Hailey Bieber and nearly broke the internet. The trio were spotted next to one another at a Yves Saint Laurent fashion show on September 26

All three celebs work closely with Saint Laurent, as Rosé scored her first major deal as the global ambassador of Saint Laurent in 2020. On top of that, she became the muse of YSL Beauty the following year and is also actively involved with the brand’s fashion shows, and often sports the luxury apparel for red carpet events.

Rosé spoke about the first time meeting Anthony Vaccarello, the Saint Laurent creative director, during an interview with W Magazine in May 2021. “I got to meet Anthony for the first time when I went to one of Saint Laurent’s shows, before all the chaos started,” says Rosé, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She is Saint Laurent in the way she lives, in the way she takes charge of how she dresses, in her way of liberating herself from the crowd,” Anthony said of the K-pop star to the outlet. “She’s someone who represents today’s society.”

Another K-pop star that was in attendance was the Dior queen herself, BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo! ICYMI, Jisoo is Dior’s global ambassador, and often wears the brand while attending red carpet events, during photoshoots and music videos. As such, she was obviously in attendance to the 2023 Dior Spring/Summer 2024 show on September 26.

“Only when you truly understand yourself can you find a style that suits you,” she told Elle Magazine in June 2021. “Then add your personal touches to really own the style. To be truly unique, you have to trust in yourself and yourself alone. Like me, I feel incredibly confident and brave when I wear Dior, and I hope that by sharing these experiences will help women love themselves even more.”

“Like Dior — elegant on the outside, bold and courageous within — I may have a gentle image,” she said of the brand. “But as an artiste, I want to show the world that anything is possible.”

Click through our gallery to see all the K-pop stars who attended 2023’s Paris Fashion Week.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.