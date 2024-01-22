Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2024 has only just begun, and the celebrities are already pulling out all of the stops. From Zendaya and Hunter Schafer sitting front row together at the Schiaparelli show on January 21, to Zayn Malik making a rare sighting at the Valentino show, we broke down all of the best celebrity looks so far.

Zendaya looked like a gorgeous villainess at the Schiaparelli show, wearing a skintight black sweater and skirt with a long train, while also debuting new short bangs for the event.

When it comes to her hair, the Dune actress has said that she loves to experiment.

“It’s allowed me to experiment, to play around. When I am able to experiment and have fun with hair, that allows me to have confidence because you’re not worried about what other people think,” she told The Cut in 2016. “When you do things for other people, that’s when you give up the control of your life. You allow other people’s words to affect you and determine how you feel about yourself, which just doesn’t make any sense. For me, experimenting and having fun have allowed me to be in a really free space where I do things for Zendaya.”

The Euphoria actress is often styled in collaboration with her longtime stylist, Law Roach, who she’s worked with since she was only 14 years old!

“We’ve been together for so long,” Law told Cosmopolitan in March 2022. “Fashion is secondary to our love for each other as people and as family. That’s my sister, you know what I mean? So that’s what’s important to us—that we continue to nourish our relationship as brother and sister.”

Law originally started styling Zendaya during her Disney Channel days. “When she was 14, she didn’t know much about fashion, and we were starting to learn about each other. And I think I had a little bit more say-so in the look,” Law told WWD in January 2021. “But now she’s a grown woman. I think she’s grown, not only the way she chooses and collaborates with me, but in everything. She’s a woman now.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the best looks from Paris Fashion Week 2024 so far.

