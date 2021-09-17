Even celebrities can’t stop gushing over Zendaya! The actress got her start on the Disney Channel but has since made a name for herself as a major star, even becoming the youngest actress ever to win an Emmy Award.

In 2020, the California native made history after taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series after starring as Rue in Euphoria.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” Zendaya said during her acceptance speech. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much! This is — whoa, OK, thank you!”

Since then (and even before), other celebs have gushed over the actress. Some — like Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet — have worked alongside the Shake It Up alum, while others — like Little Mix — have even shared their love for the star.

Tom and Zendaya — aside from being romantically involved — have worked together in multiple Spider-Man movies. The British actor has even referred to his costar as one of his acting mentors.

“When we started shooting the first [Spider-Man] film, she, Jacob [Batalon], and I all became best mates. She was so helpful in the process of my life changing, because not only are you making big films and you’re traveling the world, but everyone starts to know who you are. And you have to behave differently,” he explained to Backstage in February 2021. “You have a responsibility to kind of uphold this idea of being a role model to young kids. And, arguably, she’s the best at that.”

The Cherry actor called Zendaya “the perfect person,” adding, “It was so wonderful to have someone like her in my corner, to help me grow through that process. And, yes, I’ve made mistakes — I went through a phase where I hated taking pictures with people, and I was like, ‘No, no, no, leave me alone!’ She really taught me, she was like, ‘That would probably stress you out more than saying yes and being nice about it.’ She was so right. It’s made that whole process so much nicer. Having her as a friend has been so valuable to the success and happiness of my career and life.”

