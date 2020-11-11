Ever since Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were cast in the sci-fi movie Dune in 2019, fans were obsessed with the possibility of them becoming friends. Despite the fact that they initially sparked romance rumors after working together, the pair has proved that they’re nothing more than besties.

After filming concluded, Zendaya and Timothée were spotted out together by a few lucky fans in New York City, and immediately, romance rumors started swirling. Since then, the former Disney Channel star and Lady Bird actor have shut down relationship rumors. In fact, they reflected on their friendship and working together during Zendaya’s December/January 2021 Elle Magazine cover story. The two looked back on the “dance parties” that the Shake it Up alum hosted in her room and recalled their favorite parts about filming.

“I had a great fricking time. I felt like such a badass, just wearing that suit and walking around on these beautiful rock formations,” Zendaya gushed. “It felt cool and so exciting to be part of the magic.”

To celebrate this iconic best friend duo, J-14 is breaking down the entire thing from the beginning. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Zendaya and Timothée’s friendship, including the romance rumors and all the times they’ve gushed over each other.

