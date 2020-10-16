Fans fell in love with Timothée Chalamet after his breakout roles in Call Me By Your Name and Little Women. As he continues to nab major movie roles and turn heads on every red carpet with his full head of curly locks, people want to know if the actor is single.

Aside from being romantically linked to his costars Saoirse Ronan and Zendaya — who have both proven themselves as Timothée’s best friends — the Dune star has had some short-lived romantic relationships throughout his time in the spotlight. It’s been reported that he was involved with Lourdes Leon and Lily-Rose Depp in the past. Fans were even convinced for a minute that Timothée and Selena Gomez had something romantic going on when photos of them locking lips surfaced online. More recently, he was spotted having a pretty steamy make out session with Eiza González in June 2020.

J-14 decided to investigate and find out what actually went down with Timothée and these famous ladies. Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of the actor’s love life and rumored relationships.

