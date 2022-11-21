Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell star in the 2022 film Bones and All, playing two young cannibals who fall in love (a tale as old as time) — and fans are eating up dating rumors between the two. So, are the costars together IRL? Keep reading to see where their relationship stands.

Are Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Dating?

Following the premiere of Bones and All in September 2022 at the Venice Film Festival, Timothée and Taylor have been giving fans a masterclass in flirting and fashion. During their press tour, viewers have noticed that the two look extremely smitten with one another — whispering, hugging and being all around very touchy-feely.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “I’m gonna be mad if Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell arent dating like … they need to get a room !! why are they flirting in front of all of us like this …”

“Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet being the most beautiful couple to ever exist,” wrote another fan, sharing photos of the two in their red carpet looks.

Additionally, a source claimed in a blind submission on celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi in November 2022 that a “rising movie superstar renowned for dating his fair share of [nepotism] offspring and costars had a brief relationship with his colead during the making of their latest movie.” Although the source hinted that the romantic relationship was between Taylor and Timothée, it ultimately concluded that the two “private people” would not be “coming out as a couple anytime soon.”

While the duo have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, we can only wish such a beautiful couple could ever exist.

Are Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Friends?

Prior to starring in Bones and All, the two shared that they were “aware” of one another and had been waiting for an opportunity to work together.

“It was a joy working with Taylor,” Timothée told Movie Times in November 2022. “She’s an extraordinary actor and she’s somebody, for a number of years, that I’ve been aware of. She did a movie called Waves which she was amazing in. She’s got a great spirit, she’s open for anything and willing to try new things in scenes.”

Taylor echoed her costars sentiment to the outlet, “I think he’s one of the most unique performers alive today. And he just made me feel very safe the entire time,” adding that Timothée was as “thoughtful” as he is “excellent.”

