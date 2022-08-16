Florence Pugh has so many heartthrobs under her repertoire of costars! From starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in Little Women to Harry Styles in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, she is quite the lucky lady! Keep reading to discover who the actress is dating IRL.

Is Florence Pugh Dating Zach Braff?

The Midsommar actress, 26, has only had one public relationship throughout her stardom: Zach Braff. Zach, 47, is most well-known for his starring role in Scrubs and Disney+’s reboot of Cheaper By the Dozen, as well as Garden State, Oz the Great and Powerful, Wish I Was Here and Moonshot. Florence confirmed she and Zach quietly broke up in early 2022 after nearly three years of dating.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Florence told Harper’s Bazaar in her September 2022 cover story, published Tuesday. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.

She added, “So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

During their time together, the couple was often subjugated to criticism over their nearly 20-year age gap. After the couple went Instagram official in April 2020, Florence disabled comments on the post and shared a four-minute video defending her relationship with Zach.

“I am 24 years old,” she said. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. And really, it has nothing to do with you. So if those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you’re throwing at me.”

Who Is Florence Pugh Dating?

Besides Zach, Florence was also linked to former Midsommar costar Will Poulter in May 2022 after being spotted vacationing together. Florence quickly shut down the dating rumors on an Instagram Story post from May 24, 2022. “Oookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a meter away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise,” she wrote.

“I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy … doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.” Well that’s that!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.