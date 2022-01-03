Production on Don’t Worry Darling has started and pictures of Harry Styles in character have been released, the only thing left is to wait until release day, right?! Fans of the One Direction singer can also get to know his on-screen love interest and costar Florence Pugh.

The British actress made her big-screen debut in the 2016 film Lady Macbeth, and since then she’s been slaying the entertainment industry with roles in some major movies — like Ariana Grande‘s favorite flick Midsommar — and was even nominated for an Academy Award in 2020.

“I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life,” Florence said during her June 2020 Elle cover shoot, getting candid about her whirlwind rise to fame. “I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there.”

Since then, Florence has also made her Marvel movie debut as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and the Hawkeye series.

“I was so excited and so incredibly impressed by her coming in and onto the set and just creating this space for the two of us to just sort of run,” Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld gushed to Entertainment Tonight in December 2021. “We’re playing these two incredibly strong-willed young female characters who are capable of a lot, and it was just amazing to see us work through the writing and find the truth in all of it.”

The “Starving” songstress added: “There’s a lot of depth here, and the stakes are incredibly high. These two characters are sort of at a loss. They’re both working tirelessly to protect those that they love, and in that, they sort of find this connection to each other. In the midst of all this chaos and craziness, I think they both crave that friendship and connection that they kind of get a hint of in this scene. It’s humorous in that that’s not what they’re there to do, become friends, but they sort of can’t help it.”

Florence, for her part, stayed mum about her role. While she’s still getting used to the public part of fame, it’s safe to say the actress has had a pretty successful career so far. But there’s still a lot about the starlet that fans don’t know! Scroll through our gallery to meet Florence.

