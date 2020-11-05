It’s happening — Harry Styles‘ new movie Don’t Worry Darling is officially in the works!

Production has begun on the Olivia Wilde-directed movie, and fans of the One Direction singer are freaking out. It was first reported that the Fine Line crooner was headed back to the big screen on September 11, 2020, when Deadline broke the news that movie star Harry was about to be back and better than ever! At the time, the publication reported that Harry was set to replace Shia LaBeouf the period piece. Details about the highly anticipated flick were nitially kept under wraps, but now, so much more information has been released.

As fans know, Don’t Worry Darling is not Harry’s first times stepping foot onto a movie set. He made his foray into the acting world in 2017 when he starred as Alex in the Oscar-nominated World War II film Dunkirk. At the time, the movie’s director, Christopher Nolan, explained to the Daily Mail that he had cast Harry with no prior knowledge of his fame but because “he has an old-fashioned face.”

“Harry sent in a tape, and we liked the tape … Harry’s features, ability and demeanor fitted right in,” the director said. “Harry’s very talented. I’ve no idea whether he wants to pursue acting, but he’s a natural.”

Unfortunately, following his role in Dunkirk, Harry revealed that he was ready to retire from acting.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk … I’d do this one again but it may be one and done … I’d do this one again,” Harry told Sky News in 2017. “I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.”

Now that he’s officially out of retirement, J-14 decided to investigate and break down everything we know about his upcoming movie role. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Don’t Worry Darling.

