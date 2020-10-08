Former One Direction crooner Harry Styles may have a new lady in his life. The singer was photographed leaving dinner with a mystery woman in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 6, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Harry, 26, left the restaurant wearing a khaki-colored jacket and matching pants while donning a black facemask. He was photographed alongside two women, one wearing an all-red ensemble and another sporting a white shirt and jeans. Although it has yet to be confirmed, the Fine Line singer was rumored to be dining with actress Zoey Deutch and podcast host Niresha Kalaichelvam.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Harry has been romantically linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Nadine Leopold, Georgia Fowler, Tess Ward and Camille Rowe, to name a few.

Photos of his outing came days after the “Sign of the Times” singer denied rumors that he would be playing the next James Bond in the movie franchise. A rep for the singer told Daily Mail on October 3 that the rumors “aren’t even remotely true.”

Speculation first started that Harry was in talks to play the action hero after sources told The Sun that he had met with “film bosses” about the role, which actor Daniel Craig has played for the last 14 years.

“Harry is deadly serious. He has had a series of high-level meetings about becoming 007. Harry believes he is the final two,” the insider claimed to the British newspaper at the time. “Harry is a new age British man … he’s confident in his own skin and making him Bond would signal the franchise changing with the times.”

Previously, Harry entertained the idea of playing James Bond during an interview in October 2019.

“I mean, who wouldn’t?” Harry responded after Britain’s Hits Radio hosts asked whether he would take the role. “I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”

Instead of starring as the new James Bond, he does have two other movie roles reportedly in the works. News first broke that he would make his return to the big screen in the Olivia Wilde-directed movie Don’t Worry Darling on September 11. Just when Directioners thought all hope of seeing him in another movie was totally lost, Deadline reported that Harry is set to replace Shia LaBeouf in the flick alongside actors Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Although the plot has been kept under wraps, Don’t Worry Darling will be “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.”

It’s also been reported that Harry is in talks to star in another film, My Policeman, according to Deadline. The movie — based off a novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts — will be set in the 1990s “when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.”

