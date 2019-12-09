Mark your calendars and clear your schedules because Harry Styles‘ second studio album is coming. Yep, that’s right, two years after the One Direction heartthrob dropped his debut solo album, he’s about to be back and better than ever! His self-titled debut solo album was filled with bops, so it’s no surprise that everyone wants more from the curly haired cutie.

Who are his songs about? When can we hear the full album? What about a tour? No worries Harry fans because from the first single, “Lights Up,” to his upcoming tour and everything in between, J-14 has all the details on everything Fine Line.

It turns out, Harry has already shared SO many hints about his new album in the past few weeks and seriously, there’s no doubt that it’s going to be oh-so-amazing! It’s safe to say Harry’s new era is officially here.

Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Harry’s second studio album, Fine Line.

